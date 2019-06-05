Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Continues Battling Community Issues In 2019

After ending out 2019 by seeking the successful removal of a package over its name and logo, the Debian Anti-Harassment Team saw initially a busy 2019 but work has leveled out while they are working on making it easier to bring them aware of situations via a web-based form.
The Debian Anti-Harassment Team issued a new report on their work so far for 2019. They've got involved in an incident over inappropriate language, monitoring mailing list discussions but generally taking no actions, and working on several other reports not yet elaborated on.
* Added a new member (thanks Sledge!);
* Follow up around community discussions;
* Followed discussions on mailing lists and responded officially to several messages, but generally took no action;
* Responded to one incident of inappropriate language;
* Received several reports we have not yet closed;
* Worked with several community members to help them proactively be more inclusive in their communications;
* Handled one ongoing discussion around behavior of an individual
The team meanwhile has been working on alternative names to the "Debian Anti-Harassment Team", they are doing a sprint this month, they are testing a new web-based system for reporting harassment issues, and they have a few new submissions for volunteers to join their team.
The complete report can be read on debian-devel-announce.
2 Comments