Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Continues Battling Community Issues In 2019
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 5 June 2019 at 07:40 PM EDT. 2 Comments
DEBIAN --
After ending out 2019 by seeking the successful removal of a package over its name and logo, the Debian Anti-Harassment Team saw initially a busy 2019 but work has leveled out while they are working on making it easier to bring them aware of situations via a web-based form.

The Debian Anti-Harassment Team issued a new report on their work so far for 2019. They've got involved in an incident over inappropriate language, monitoring mailing list discussions but generally taking no actions, and working on several other reports not yet elaborated on.
* Added a new member (thanks Sledge!);
* Follow up around community discussions;
* Followed discussions on mailing lists and responded officially to several messages, but generally took no action;
* Responded to one incident of inappropriate language;
* Received several reports we have not yet closed;
* Worked with several community members to help them proactively be more inclusive in their communications;
* Handled one ongoing discussion around behavior of an individual

The team meanwhile has been working on alternative names to the "Debian Anti-Harassment Team", they are doing a sprint this month, they are testing a new web-based system for reporting harassment issues, and they have a few new submissions for volunteers to join their team.

The complete report can be read on debian-devel-announce.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Debian News
Lenovo Hooks Up With Debian For DebConf 19
Debian 10 "Buster" Currently Defaults To GNOME On Wayland, But That Still Could Change
Debian's New Project Leader Hits The Ground Running With Ideas
Debian 9.9 Released With Many Security Updates
Sam Hartman Is Debian's Newest Project Leader, Aims To "Keep Debian Fun"
Debian 10 Buster's Installer Reaches RC Phase - Finally Offers Secure Boot Support
Popular News This Week
Google Hired Another Linux Graphics Veteran To Work On Open-Source GPU Drivers
The Linux Kernel Is Moving Closer To Saying Goodbye To A Lot Of ISDN Network Code
AMD Is Aiming For Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" Support In Linux 5.3 + Mesa 19.2
PCI Express 5.0 Announced With 32GT/s Transfer Rates
Dell's Precision 5540/7540/7740 Now Shipping With Ubuntu Linux
Steam's Linux Marketshare Ticks Up Ever So Slightly For May