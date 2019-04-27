While we are eager for the release of Debian 10 this summer, Debian 9.9 is out this weekend as the latest stable release update to "Stretch" and primarily delivering security fixes.
Debian 9.9 was just announced and is fixing with dozens of security updates ranging from possible denial of service and buffer overflow vulnerabilities in different programs to insecure handling of arguments in KAuth helpers to ZIP bomb attacks in node-superagent. There is also an updated NVIDIA graphics driver issue over last year's CVE with possible GPU side-channel attacks with information gleaned from GPU performance counters.
For the complete listing of updated packages and security issues addressed by Debian 9.9, see this morning's announcement on Debian.org.
