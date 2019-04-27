Debian 9.9 Released With Many Security Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 27 April 2019 at 09:54 AM EDT. 1 Comment
DEBIAN --
While we are eager for the release of Debian 10 this summer, Debian 9.9 is out this weekend as the latest stable release update to "Stretch" and primarily delivering security fixes.

Debian 9.9 was just announced and is fixing with dozens of security updates ranging from possible denial of service and buffer overflow vulnerabilities in different programs to insecure handling of arguments in KAuth helpers to ZIP bomb attacks in node-superagent. There is also an updated NVIDIA graphics driver issue over last year's CVE with possible GPU side-channel attacks with information gleaned from GPU performance counters.

For the complete listing of updated packages and security issues addressed by Debian 9.9, see this morning's announcement on Debian.org.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Debian News
Sam Hartman Is Debian's Newest Project Leader, Aims To "Keep Debian Fun"
Debian 10 Buster's Installer Reaches RC Phase - Finally Offers Secure Boot Support
Debian 10 "Buster" Has Around 150 Release Critical Bugs At The Moment
Debian Sticking With Merged /usr Plan
The Sway Wayland Compositor Is Now Available From Debian Experimental
Debian 9.8 Released With Latest Security Fixes
Popular News This Week
Linux 5.2 Is Introducing The Fieldbus Subsystem
In 2019, Most Linux Distributions Still Aren't Restricting Dmesg Access
It Looks Like AMD Is About To Post The Open-Source Radeon "Navi" Driver Code
Dropped Linux Kernel Drivers Occasionally See Revival - FDOMAIN Gets Second Chance
Ubuntu 19.10 To Be The Eoan ________
The NULL TTY Driver Is Coming To The Linux 5.2 Kernel