Debian 9.8 Released With Latest Security Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 16 February 2019 at 12:14 PM EST. 5 Comments
DEBIAN --
Debian 9.8 is available this weekend as the latest bug-fix / security fix update to Debian GNU/Linux "Stretch".

Debian 9.7 was released less than one month ago in order to address the APT security issue while Debian 9.8 is more of a general purpose bug-fix update.

Debian 9.8 features dozens of updated packages to address various bugs, security updates ranging from QEMU and Ceph to Chromium and systemd, updated Python 3 dependencies to multiple packages, addressing possible DoS vulnerabilities, and a range of other fixes.

The complete list of package changes and security updates for Debian 9.8 are outlined at Debian.org.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Debian News
Debian Could See Expanded Android SDK Support & Better PHP Packaging Via GSoC 2019
Debian Installer Buster Alpha 5 Has Initial UEFI Secure Boot Support
MATE On Debian Becomes Remote Desktop Aware
Debian 9.7 Released To Address APT Security Issue
Debian 10 Buster Enters Transition Freeze, New Theme Announced
Debian 10 "Buster" Working To Have UEFI SecureBoot In Good Shape
Popular News This Week
Electron Apps Are Bad, So Now You Can Create Desktop Apps With HTML5 + Golang
Linux Kernel Getting io_uring To Deliver Fast & Efficient I/O
RadeonSI Picks Up Primitive Culling With Async Compute For Performance Wins
GTK+ No More - It's Just GTK As Developers Prepare For This Year's GTK 4.0
Benchmarking The Python Optimizations Of Clear Linux Against Ubuntu, Intel Python
It's Becoming Possible To Run Linux Distributions On The HP/ASUS/Lenovo ARM Laptops