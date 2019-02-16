Debian 9.8 is available this weekend as the latest bug-fix / security fix update to Debian GNU/Linux "Stretch".
Debian 9.7 was released less than one month ago in order to address the APT security issue while Debian 9.8 is more of a general purpose bug-fix update.
Debian 9.8 features dozens of updated packages to address various bugs, security updates ranging from QEMU and Ceph to Chromium and systemd, updated Python 3 dependencies to multiple packages, addressing possible DoS vulnerabilities, and a range of other fixes.
The complete list of package changes and security updates for Debian 9.8 are outlined at Debian.org.
