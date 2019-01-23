Debian 9.7 is out today as an emergency release for the project.
Debian 9.7 was just announced by the Debian developers and it contains a sole update compared to 9.6: an updated APT. Going public yesterday was an APT security vulnerability that would open the package manager up to possible man-in-the-middle attacks. This MITM attack could then open up users to unknowingly installing invalid APT packages. There is an APT command option to disable HTTP redirects to close off this vulnerability or to update to the latest APT package. Details on that vulnerability via this security advisory.
The brief Debian 9.7 announcement can be read at Debian.org but just comes down to getting out new images with the APT security update.
