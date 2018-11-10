Debian 9.6 Released With Many Security & Bug Fixes, Adds In Rust's Cargo
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 10 November 2018 at 11:16 AM EST. Add A Comment
DEBIAN --
Debian 9.6 is out this weekend as the latest stable update to the Debian GNU/Linux "Stretch" series.

Debian 9.6 ships with the latest stable updates and security fixes for this year-old stable operating system. Debian 10 "Buster" meanwhile is the next feature version of the Linux distribution that is under development for release around the middle of next year.

Debian 9.6 brings a number of security updates for Chromium, FFmpeg, OpenJDK, the Linux kernel, the Intel CPU microcode, and even for VLC, Blender, CUPS, and other packages.

The Debian 9.6 update also adds support for VirtualBox 5.2 to its Vagrant package, pulls in updated timezone data, its libseccomp adds support for statx, there is an i3 window manager crash fix, adds in Cargo to support building Firefox ESR 60, and various other changes. Cargo is the Rust package manager and was back-ported to Debian Stretch in order to handle building the latest Firefox versions that are depending upon an increasing amount of Rust code.

The Debian 9.6 release announcement can be read on Debian.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Debian News
Rustlang Is Now Working On 14 Debian Architectures With POWER & MIPS Now In Good Shape
Debian Developers Weighed The Idea Of Not Allowing Q&A Sessions At Their Conference
Debian Developers Discuss Process For Salvaging Packages
The State Of Debian Linux On Various Mobile Devices
AutoDeb Still Being Worked On For Automatically Generating Debian Packages
It's Looking Like UEFI SecureBoot Will Be Ready In Time For Debian 10.0 Buster
Popular News This Week
Apple's New Hardware With The T2 Security Chip Will Currently Block Linux From Booting
An Open Letter To Solus From Its Founder Ikey Doherty
Patches Revived For A Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel While Dropping LZMA & BZIP2
The Linux 4.20/5.0 Kernel Is The Biggest All Year With 354+ Thousand Lines Of New Code
Endless Computers Introducing $299 "Hack" Laptop To Teach Kids To Code
WireGuard Didn't Make it To The Mainline Linux Kernel This Cycle