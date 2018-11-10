Debian 9.6 is out this weekend as the latest stable update to the Debian GNU/Linux "Stretch" series.
Debian 9.6 ships with the latest stable updates and security fixes for this year-old stable operating system. Debian 10 "Buster" meanwhile is the next feature version of the Linux distribution that is under development for release around the middle of next year.
Debian 9.6 brings a number of security updates for Chromium, FFmpeg, OpenJDK, the Linux kernel, the Intel CPU microcode, and even for VLC, Blender, CUPS, and other packages.
The Debian 9.6 update also adds support for VirtualBox 5.2 to its Vagrant package, pulls in updated timezone data, its libseccomp adds support for statx, there is an i3 window manager crash fix, adds in Cargo to support building Firefox ESR 60, and various other changes. Cargo is the Rust package manager and was back-ported to Debian Stretch in order to handle building the latest Firefox versions that are depending upon an increasing amount of Rust code.
The Debian 9.6 release announcement can be read on Debian.org.
