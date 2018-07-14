Debian 9.5 Released With Security Fixes, Updated Intel Microcode For Spectre V2
Debian GNU/Linux 9.5 is out today as the latest stable update to the "Stretch" series.

Debian 9.5 features a collection of package updates, mostly providing security fixes but also updated CA certificates, various bug/regression fixes, and other problems resolved. Among the changes are an updated intel-microcode package with fixes for Spectre Variant Two, updating to Linux 4.9.110, an updated NVIDIA Linux driver package, updated timezone data, and more.

The complete list of package updates/fixes for Debian 9.5 can be found via the release announcement posted a short time ago to Debian.org.

Debian 10 "Buster" remains in development as the next major feature release to the operating system that should debut around the middle of 2019.
