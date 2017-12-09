Debian 9.3 is the latest update to "Stretch" to provide various bug fixes and security updates while Debian 8.10 was also released today as the newest version of their older "Jessie" release.
Debian 9.3 has a number of general bug fixes to packages ranging from flickering in AbiWord to fixing Python dependencies to various workarounds. There are also more than 50 security fixes for packages ranging from Chromium to Wget and Curl.
All the changes to be found in Debian 9.3 can be found via this morning's release announcement at Debian.org.
There is also the release announcement for Debian 8.10 that also has some general bug fixes and for that older release 8.10 has 94 known security updates.
