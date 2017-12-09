Debian 9.3 Released With Bug Fixes, Security Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 9 December 2017 at 08:25 AM EST. 1 Comment
DEBIAN --
Debian 9.3 is the latest update to "Stretch" to provide various bug fixes and security updates while Debian 8.10 was also released today as the newest version of their older "Jessie" release.

Debian 9.3 has a number of general bug fixes to packages ranging from flickering in AbiWord to fixing Python dependencies to various workarounds. There are also more than 50 security fixes for packages ranging from Chromium to Wget and Curl.

All the changes to be found in Debian 9.3 can be found via this morning's release announcement at Debian.org.

There is also the release announcement for Debian 8.10 that also has some general bug fixes and for that older release 8.10 has 94 known security updates.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Debian News
Debian Installer Buster Alpha 2 Released
Sources.Debian.Org Launches To Provide Easy Access To Debian Source Code
Debian 9.2 Released
Debian 10 "Buster" Switches GNOME Session To Wayland By Default
The First Alpha Of Debian 10 "Buster" Installer
Debian Celebrates Its 24th Birthday
Popular News
AMD Reportedly Allows Disabling PSP Secure Processor With Latest AGESA
C++17 Is Now Official
Systemd 236 Is Being Prepped For Release This Month With Many Changes
Armory Is A Very Promising 3D Game Engine With Full Blender Integration
System76 Will Begin Disabling Intel ME In Their Linux Laptops
AMDGPU's Scheduler Might Get Picked Up By Other DRM Drivers