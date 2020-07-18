Debian 9.13 Released As The End To Stretch
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 18 July 2020 at 04:18 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Debian 9.13 is now available as the last planned update for the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" series.

Debian 9.13 is the last of the Debian 9 releases with the security and release teams planning no further updates. Users are encouraged to move to Debian 10. Debian 9.13 ends the run with a variety of security fixes and resolving a few "serious problems."

Among those changes with Debian 9.13 are a new release of ClamAV to fix security issues, a heap buffer overflow fix for the CUPS print server, a denial of service issue fix for D-Bus, a security fix for the File-Roller, downgrading of the Intel Skylake microcode file to workaround hangs on boot with some CPUs, a heap overflow fix for the libvncserver, updated NVIDIA drivers for security issues, and other fixes both for general bugs and security problems.

More details on Debian 9.13 via Debian.org.


Debian 9 debuted back in June of 2017 and has since been succeeded by Debian 10 while Debian 11 remains under development. Debian 11 is still a ways out with its code freze starting in early 2021.
