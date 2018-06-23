Debian 8.11 Released As The End Of The Line For Jessie
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 23 June 2018 at 02:22 PM EDT.
For those still using the Debian 8 GNU/Linux "Jessie" release, the 8.11 point release is now available and it's also the last planned update.

Following the Debian 8.11 release, Jessie users are encouraged to upgrade to Debian 9. The Debian 8.11 release has a number of bug fixes ranging from CVE security issues to memory leak fixes to upgrading the Linux kernel, shipping a new NVIDIA graphics driver, and a variety of other package updates.

The Debian 8.11 point release can today be downloaded from Debian.org along with more information on this final update to the "old stable" series.

Debian 10.0 "Buster" meanwhile is expected to be released approximately one year from now.
