Debian Working To Modernize Its Website, Rolls Out New Homepage
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 19 December 2020 at 03:49 AM EST. 4 Comments
DEBIAN --
The Debian project's current website has arguably a rather dated look and feel but work is underway on modernizing the website to give it a fresh look. This week the project rolled out a redesigned homepage.

Developers are working to modernize the Debian website including an improved layout, new icons and CSS styling, updated content, and better structuring. Obviously that's a rather large undertaking and they are working to incrementally improve it.

The new homepage isn't considered final yet and this web modernization effort has already been going on for nearly two years, but it's live now at Debian.org.


The announcement notes, "we think it's a good first step towards a much better web site. The web team will continue to work on restructuring the Debian website. We would like to appeal to the community for help, and are also considering external assistance, since we're a small group, whose members are also involved in other Debian teams."

Any web developers/designers looking to help with the Debian website modernization effort can voice themselves via the debian-www mailing list.
