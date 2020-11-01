Debian 11 "Bullseye" Freezes Coming Up, Debian 13 To Be Trixie

Debian developers are two months out from the transition and essentials freeze for Debian 11 "Bullseye" that in turn should debut as stable later in 2021.
Starting on 12 January 2021 is the transition and essentials freeze for the Debian 11 "Bullseye" release. After that Debian maintainers should avoid large/disruptive changes. The soft freeze should then begin on 12 February and the hard freeze on 12 March. The full freeze and actual release of Debian 11.0 have yet to be determined.
In the latest release team update, besides preparing for the forthcoming Debian 11 freeze they also acknowledged the Debian 13 codename. Debian 13 is codenamed Trixie.
As usual, Debian codenames are derived from characters in the Toy Story movies. Trixie is a blue plastic toy dinosaur first featured in Toy Story 3.
Succeeding Debian 11 "Bullseye" is the previously announced Debian 12 "Bookworm" and then following that is to be Debian 13 "Trixie". But given the usual rhythm of Debian releases, don't look for Debian 12 until 2023 and Debian 13 around 2025.
