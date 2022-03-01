Debian 12.0 "Bookworm" Looks Like It Will Release Around Mid-2023
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 14 March 2022 at 06:38 PM EDT. 2 Comments
DEBIAN --
While Debian 11 "Bullseye" released just last August, there is already talk of development milestone dates for Debian 12 "Bookworm" for a likely release in 2023.

Debian is normally on a two year cycle between major releases of their Linux distribution and this should be the case for Bookworm or slightly less depending upon how things play out post-freeze.

The Debian Release Team has proposed their transition and toolchain freeze to happen around 12 January 2023, the Debian 12.0 soft freeze for around 12 February, and the full hard freeze to happen around 12 March. The actual Debian 12.0 release would come sometime after that point, usually within a couple months, depending upon how the bug situation plays out. But in any case it looks safe to expect around a mid-2023 release of Debian 12.0.

The tentative dates were laid out in this mailing list post though it seems they mean 2023 for all the dates, not 2022.
2 Comments
Related News
Debian 11.2 Released With Updates For Bugs & Security Issues - Including Log4j
The Sad State Of Web Browser Support Currently Within Debian
Raspberry Pi OS Updated For Debian 11 Bullseye, Desktop Transitions To GTK3+Mutter
Devuan 4.0 Released As Debian 11 Without Systemd
Debian 11.1 Released With Initial Batch Of Fixes
Debian 11 "Bullseye" Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.18 Plans To Switch From C89 To C11/GNU11 C Version
BHI: The Newest Spectre Vulnerability Affecting Intel & Arm CPUs
Mesa 22.0 Released With Vulkan 1.3, Many Open-Source Intel & AMD Driver Improvements
Firefox 98 Set For Release With Dialog Element, Still Working On Wayland Support
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS To Carry GNOME Triple Buffering Support
MGLRU Continues To Look Very Promising For Linux Kernel Performance
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Progress On SMP/Multi-Core Support
AMD Linux Kernel Graphics Driver Closing In On 4 Million Lines