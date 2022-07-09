Debian 11.4 Released With Dozens Of Bug & Security Fixes

Debian 11.4 is out as the fourth stable release update to "Bullseye" of this popular community-based Linux distribution.As usual for Debian point releases, Debian 11.4 is made up of just bug and security fixes. There are dozens of bug/security fixes ranging from security issues with Apache to ClamAV, libsdl2, Node.js, and a variety of other CVEs now resolved.The other fixes in Debian 11.4 include updated USB IDs, updated timezone data, restored Telegram desktop functionality, switching the NVIDIA driver package to the 470 release stream, and more.

The fresh Debian 11.4 ISOs along with the full list of fixes/changes found in this routine update can be found via Debian.org