Debian 11.3 Released With Many Bug Fixes, Security Updates

Debian 12 "Bookworm" is coming next year while out this weekend is Debian 11.3 as the newest update in the "Bullseye" series.
Debian 11.3 as usual for Debian GNU/Linux point releases is just about delivering bug fixes and security updates. Debian 11.3 has security fixes for Apache's log4j for that notorious vulnerability from the end of last year and follow-up issues. Debian 11.3 also has security fixes for ClamAV, FLAC, Glibc, Golang, XTerm, and a variety of other packages -- including a denial of service vulnerability for the NVIDIA driver. The latest Intel CPU microcode is also included as a result of recent security vulnerability disclosures.
Debian 11.3 also has a newer Linux 5.10 point release, updated Debian installation documentation, and other maintenance updates.
Downloads and more details on Debian 11.3 via Debian.org.
For those still on the old stable series, Debian 10.12 was also released today with similar changes where relevant to that older package set.
