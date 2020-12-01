Debian 11 "Bullseye" KDE Stack Settling On Plasma 5.20
Ahead of the upcoming freezes set to begin around Debian 11 "Bullseye", the Debian developers working on KDE packaging have been working to get all the latest components updated in time.

While GNOME remains the default desktop on Debian 11, KDE of course is available. As of today in the development package archive are Plasma 5.20.4 and KDE Frameworks 5.77. Many KDE Applications are also updated against their "20.12" versions too.

This will roughly be the shape that Debian KDE/Plasma packages are in for the Debian 11 "Bullseye" series. There still might be time though for squeezing in KDE Frameworks 5.78 and KDE Plasma 5.20.5 but that isn't yet settled.

More details via this blog post by Debian developer Norbert Preining.
