Debian 11 "Bullseye" Installer RC2 Released
15 June 2021
The second release candidate of the Debian Installer for the upcoming 11.0 "Bullseye" release is now available for testing.

The Debian Installer Bullseye RC2 release shifts to the latest Linux 5.10 LTS kernel release point release, brings an updated mirror list, a fix for properly re-installing GRUB on BIOS systems, and a variety of other installer updates. This release candidate also works around an infinite loop within the GTK toolkit by making sure the requested width for the UI doesn't fall below 300px.

The RC2 installer test release for Debian 11.0 "Bullseye" can be found via the release announcement.

This weekend the Debian developers also announced that the "full freeze" for the Debian 11 release will start on 17 July.

Thus it's looking like it won't be too much longer before seeing the official release of Debian 11.
