Debian 11 Picks Its Default Theme
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 12 November 2020 at 08:39 AM EST. Add A Comment
DEBIAN --
For those wondering the outcome of last month's Debian 11 "Bullseye" artwork voting, a new default theme for this 2021 GNU/Linux distribution release has been decided.

Debian today announced that the winning theme that will be the default Debian 11 desktop artwork is "Homeworld".


The desktop wallpaper, installer UI, and login screen are developed via this GitHub repository.


The Debian 11 freezes are beginning in mid-January and the official Debian 11.0 GNU/Linux release should happen later in 2021. The full freeze goes into effect in March.
