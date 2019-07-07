Debian 11 "Bullseye" Cycle Prepares To Begin Long Journey
Now that Debian 10 "Buster" shipped, Debian developers are preparing already to kickoff the Debian 11 "Bullseye" development and begin with uploading new packages for this next major release of Debian GNU/Linux.

Assuming their release cycle remains roughly similar, Debian 11.0 won't be released until around summer 2021. It will certainly be interesting to see what this cycle holds besides the usual gathering of a slew of updated and new packages. It will be interesting to see if RISC-V or any other alternative architectures get promoted this cycle. It will also be interesting if Debian 11 sticks to GNOME Shell + Wayland as the default desktop experience.

With the Bullseye cycle, they are now requiring developers to do new source-only uploads and not binary uploads to Debian Testing to get things started. More commentary on kicking off the Bullseye cycle can be found via the Debian mailing list.


Like Debian's other codenames, Bullseye comes from a character in the Toy Story movies. Succeeding Debian 11 "Bullseye" will be Debian 12 "Bookworm" years down the road.

What do you hope to see changed/added with Debian 11? Let us know in the forums. Particularly with more users becoming disgruntled with Ubuntu especially in light of the recent 32-bit controversy, Debian certainly has the potential to attract more users if they play their cards right.
