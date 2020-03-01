Debian 11 "Bullseye" To Begin Code Freeze In Early 2021
The Debian release team has published their tentative freeze dates for the next major version of their Linux operating system, Debian 11 Bullseye.

In their draft calendar published this morning, the first milestone for Debian 11.0 would be the transition and build-essentials freeze set for 12 January 2021. The second milestone is the soft code freeze one month later on 12 February 2021. The third milestone is the actual hard freeze for the key packages and other packages lacking automated testing, which would be on 12 March.

The fourth milestone, the actual full freeze of all packages for Debian 11, has yet to be determined. That full freeze for Bullseye is likely to happen sometime towards the middle of next year.

The Debian release team's update on Bullseye can be found via their mailing list. You can help ensure a great Debian 11 release by running Debian "Testing" right now to help in vetting the flow of new/updated packages.
