Debian 11 is starting its release dance next month with the initial transition and essentials freeze while the actual stable release should make it out later in the year. For now Debian 10 remains the current stable series and this weekend marks the debut of Debian GNU/Linux 10.7.
Debian 10.7 ships with a variety of fixes including a number of security fixes throughout. There are numerous CVE fixes as well as a number of memory leak fixes and some other basic additions like enigmail now adding a migration assistant to Mozilla Thunderbird's built-in GPG support. The libimobiledevice package also has partial support now for Apple iOS.
Debian users can find a full list of the Debian 10.7 package changes via Debian.org.
