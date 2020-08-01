Debian 10.5 Released To Address The GRUB2 BootHole Vulnerability, Other Security Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 1 August 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
DEBIAN --
Debian 10.5 is out today as the latest point releasr to "Buster" in shipping the latest security and bug fixes.

Debian 10.5 is notable in that it has the necessary patches for addressing this week's GRUB2 UEFI SecureBoot "BootHole" vulnerability. BootHole should now be addressed with Debian 10.5 as well as not having the boot issues that then plagued some RHEL/CentOS users following mitigations.

On top of addressing BootHole, Debian 10.5 also has updated its ClamAV anti-virus, a security fix for file-roller and other minor fixes, usage of rotated Debian signing keys for fwupdate and other packages, fixing HTTPS support in Jigdo, updated Linux 4.19 kernel support, various cross-site scripting issues with PHP Horde, and a variety of other fixes.

Download links and the full list of Debian 10.5 changes via Debian.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Debian 9.13 Released As The End To Stretch
Devuan 3.0 Released For Debian 10 Without Systemd
Debian 10.4 Released With Many Fixes, Security Updates
Debian Dropping A Number Of Old Linux Drivers Is Angering Vintage Hardware Users
Debian Elects A New Project Leader For 2020
Debian Community Team Delegation Announced As Replacement To The Anti-Harassment Team
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Engineer Proposes "TRAMPFD" For Improving Linux Security
There's An Effort By A System76 Engineer To Bring Coreboot To Newer AMD Platforms
Nano 5.0 Released As A Big Feature Update To This Easy-To-Use Terminal Text Editor
BootHole Blows Hole In GRUB2 Bootloader Security, Including UEFI SecureBoot
Proposal Raised For GNOME Software Labeling Its Carbon Cost / Environmental Impact
Mount Notification Support Still Coming Together For The Linux Kernel
Zstd-Compressed Linux Kernel Images Look Very Close To Mainline With Great Results
L1d Flushing Patches Revived After It Was Rejected From Linux 5.8 As "Beyond Stupid"