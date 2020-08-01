Debian 10.5 is out today as the latest point releasr to "Buster" in shipping the latest security and bug fixes.
Debian 10.5 is notable in that it has the necessary patches for addressing this week's GRUB2 UEFI SecureBoot "BootHole" vulnerability. BootHole should now be addressed with Debian 10.5 as well as not having the boot issues that then plagued some RHEL/CentOS users following mitigations.
On top of addressing BootHole, Debian 10.5 also has updated its ClamAV anti-virus, a security fix for file-roller and other minor fixes, usage of rotated Debian signing keys for fwupdate and other packages, fixing HTTPS support in Jigdo, updated Linux 4.19 kernel support, various cross-site scripting issues with PHP Horde, and a variety of other fixes.
Download links and the full list of Debian 10.5 changes via Debian.org.
