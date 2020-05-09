Debian 10.4 Released With Many Fixes, Security Updates
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 9 May 2020 at 08:44 AM EDT.
Debian 10.4 is out this weekend as their fourth stable update to Debian Buster.

Debian 10.4 ships with various stable package updates in focusing on security fixes and other general bug fixes. Among the many updates to find with Debian 10.4 are the Linux 4.19.0-9 kernel, a new ClamAV release, fixing OpenGL slide transitions for LibreOffice, disabling SSE4.2 support for NCBI-Blast, offering the latest NVIDIA graphics drivers, and a wide range of security updates. The security updates range from Firefox to Python to Chromium.

Debian 10.4 also drops the gplaycli package for a command line Google Play downloader as Google API changes broke it. Getlive for fetching email from Hotmail accounts was also dropped in this release due to API changes. Other dropped packages include kerneloops, libmicrodns, libperlspeak-perl, torbirdy, ugene, and Yahoo2Mbox.

More details on the Debian 10.4 release via this morning's release announcement on Debian.org.
