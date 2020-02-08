Debian 10.3 Released With Many Security + Bug Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 8 February 2020 at 11:17 AM EST. 1 Comment
DEBIAN --
Out this weekend are the stable updates Debian 10.3 and Debian 9.12.

Both Debian 10.3 and 9.12 are pulling in all of the latest bug fixes and security vulnerabilities addressed for its vast package set.

Some of the work includes an updated ClamAV, a potential stack underflow in e2fsck, updating against the latest Linux 4.19 kernel changes, the latest NVIDIA binary driver update, security fixes to Python 3.7, various systemd fixes, and a variety of other security updates throughout. Nothing in particular stands out too prominently but mostly the routine bug/security issue tackling.

See the project site for more details on Debian 10.3 and Debian 9.12.
1 Comment
Related News
Unity 8 + Mir Is Being Packaged Up For Debian
Debian Policy Updated Following Recent Systemd "Init System Diversity" Vote
Debian Is Making The Process Easier To Bisect Itself Using Their Wayback Machine
Debian Enabling Support For Booting From Root F2FS File-Systems
Debian Developers Decide On Init System Diversity: "Proposal B" Wins
Debian Developers Take To Voting Over Init System Diversity
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Adds WireGuard Support
NetBSD 9.0 Coming Soon With 64-bit ARM, Updated ZFS, Hardware-Accelerated Virtualization
Intel Quietly Released A Redistributable, Lightweight ME "Ignition Firmware" Binary
CERN Replacing Facebook Workplace With A Set Of Open-Source Software Alternatives
Nouveau Still Pushing Forward In 2020 Thanks To Red Hat But Community Developers Leaving
Qt-Powered Lumina Desktop 1.6 Released For BSD/Linux Systems
Systemd 245 Shipping Soon With Systemd-Homed, Systemd-Repart Partitioner
Hikari Is A FreeBSD-Focused X11 Window Manager + Wayland Compositor