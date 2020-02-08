Out this weekend are the stable updates Debian 10.3 and Debian 9.12.
Both Debian 10.3 and 9.12 are pulling in all of the latest bug fixes and security vulnerabilities addressed for its vast package set.
Some of the work includes an updated ClamAV, a potential stack underflow in e2fsck, updating against the latest Linux 4.19 kernel changes, the latest NVIDIA binary driver update, security fixes to Python 3.7, various systemd fixes, and a variety of other security updates throughout. Nothing in particular stands out too prominently but mostly the routine bug/security issue tackling.
See the project site for more details on Debian 10.3 and Debian 9.12.
