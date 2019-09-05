Debian 10.1 Released With First Batch Of Fixes To Buster
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 7 September 2019 at 03:03 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Debian 10.1 was released today as the first collection of security and bug fixes to this summer's release of Debian 10 "Buster" GNU/Linux.

Debian 10.1 has a wide array of updated packages that mostly come down to security and other bug fixing. Among the updates for Debian 10.1 are Cryptsetup fixes, multiple security issues with CUPS, fixing e2fsprogs crashes on 32-bit, fuse-emulator preferring the X11 back-end over Wayland, GNOME Shell crash fixes for when GNOME-Bluetooth is used, an updated Linux 4.19 based kernel, support for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 3 with its bundled firmware, and various fixes to systemd.

More details on Debian 10.1 can be found via today's release announcement on Debian.org.

Also out today is Debian 9.10 with many of the same relevant fixes to the Debian 9 "Stretch" series.
