Debian 10.1 Expected For Release In One Month
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 5 August 2019 at 06:58 AM EDT. 8 Comments
Debian 10.1 along with Debian 9.10 are expected to be released on 7 September.

Debian 10 "Buster" debuted at the start of July while the first point release is expected the weekend of 7 September, for those that generally wait for the first stable update before migrating to a new series. This slower turnaround time for issuing the first point release is attributed to DebConf 19 and holidays complicating the release process.

Moving past Debian 10.1, they will continue the trend of aiming for new point releases with the latest stable package updates roughly every two months.

More details on the state of Debian stable releases via this mailing list post.
