With Debian 10.0 aiming to release next weekend, the near-final release images have been uploaded with enthusiasts encouraged to test out these builds for spotting any lingering bugs.
There is a call for "smoke testing" of these Debian 10.0 images for AMD64 (x86_64), i386, MIPS, MIPSEL, MIPS64EL, PPC64EL, and s390x. The Debian Developers are aiming to ensure there are no release critical bugs. In particular they are looking for more testing of their live images on bare metal PCs in both BIOS (CSM) and UEFI boot modes.
Those interested in testing these Debian 10.0 Buster ISOs leading up to Saturday's release can find the test information via Debian-CD.
Debian 10 is using GNOME on Wayland by default, making use of the Linux 4.19 kernel, UEFI Secure Boot support has arrived finally, there is a new desktop theme, and a plethora of updated packages. The newer packages in Debian 10 alone is a huge deal and should allow Debian to run much better on modern hardware as well as simply offering more recent versions of key applications and other software.
