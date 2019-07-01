Debian 10.0 "Buster" Release Images Are Up For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 1 July 2019 at 08:56 AM EDT. 2 Comments
DEBIAN --
With Debian 10.0 aiming to release next weekend, the near-final release images have been uploaded with enthusiasts encouraged to test out these builds for spotting any lingering bugs.

There is a call for "smoke testing" of these Debian 10.0 images for AMD64 (x86_64), i386, MIPS, MIPSEL, MIPS64EL, PPC64EL, and s390x. The Debian Developers are aiming to ensure there are no release critical bugs. In particular they are looking for more testing of their live images on bare metal PCs in both BIOS (CSM) and UEFI boot modes.

Those interested in testing these Debian 10.0 Buster ISOs leading up to Saturday's release can find the test information via Debian-CD.

Debian 10 is using GNOME on Wayland by default, making use of the Linux 4.19 kernel, UEFI Secure Boot support has arrived finally, there is a new desktop theme, and a plethora of updated packages. The newer packages in Debian 10 alone is a huge deal and should allow Debian to run much better on modern hardware as well as simply offering more recent versions of key applications and other software.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Debian News
Debian Installer Buster RC2 Released
A Quick Look At The Debian 10.0 Buster vs. Debian 9.9 Performance
The State Of RISC-V For Debian 10 "Buster"
Debian 10.0 "Buster" Lining Up To Release In Early July
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Continues Battling Community Issues In 2019
Lenovo Hooks Up With Debian For DebConf 19
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Expecting X.Org To "Go Into Hard Maintenance Mode Fairly Quickly"
Ubuntu Developer Talks Down Impact Of 32-Bit Changes For Ubuntu 19.10
Raspberry Pi 4 Announced With Dual HDMI, USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, V3D Driver Stack
Valve Reaffirms Commitment To Linux While Also Releasing Updated Proton
Linux Kernel "LOCKDOWN" Ported To Being An LSM, Still Undergoing Review
Google Developers Are Looking At Creating A New libc For LLVM