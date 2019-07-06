Debian 10.0 "Buster" Now Available - Powered By Linux 4.19, GNOME + Wayland
After a long day of preparations, Debian 10.0 "Buster" is now available as planned with the CD/DVD images having just hit the mirrors.

Debian 10 is making use of the Linux 4.19 kernel, UEFI Secure Boot is finally supported by the distribution, on the desktop side GNOME Shell with Wayland is the default experience, AppArmor is enabled by default, and there are a plethora of updated packages compared to Debian 9 Stretch. Simply the newer/added packages alone in Debian 10 Buster make it a worthwhile upgrade from servers to desktops and workstations.

Some other fun facts shared by the Debian Project about the 10.0 Buster release are 34 vendors of Debian DVDs and USB sticks, Debian 10.0 has 28,939 source packages, there are 31 official and unofficial ports of Debian to different kernels and hardware architectures, and at least 1,330 people have contributed to Debian until 2019.

Find Debian 10.0 Buster images on Debian.org. More Debian 10 benchmarks will be coming up on Phoronix soon.
