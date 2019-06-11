Debian 10.0 "Buster" Lining Up To Release In Early July
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 11 June 2019 at 05:30 PM EDT. 6 Comments
DEBIAN --
We now have a tentative release date for the big Debian 10 "Buster" release.

If no show-stoppers come up in the next few weeks, Debian 10.0 will be making its official debut on Saturday, 6 July. This comes following Debian developers working through around 150 release critical bugs as of a few months ago but everything is now getting ironed out and they are onto the home stretch ahead of this major update succeeding the Debian 9 "Stretch" series.

Debian 10 is using GNOME on Wayland by default, UEFI Secure Boot support has arrived at long last, a new theme, and a plethora of updated packages. The newer packages in Debian 10 alone is a huge deal and should allow Debian GNU/Linux to run much nicer on modern hardware as well as simply offering more recent versions of key applications and other software.

With Debian 10.0's release we'll also be running plenty of fresh Debian benchmarks against other Linux distributions.

Debian is currently looking for organizers of Buster release parties around the world so for those interested in hosting can find details on the Debian Wiki.
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Debian News
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Continues Battling Community Issues In 2019
Lenovo Hooks Up With Debian For DebConf 19
Debian 10 "Buster" Currently Defaults To GNOME On Wayland, But That Still Could Change
Debian's New Project Leader Hits The Ground Running With Ideas
Debian 9.9 Released With Many Security Updates
Sam Hartman Is Debian's Newest Project Leader, Aims To "Keep Debian Fun"
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Moving Ahead With Compressing Their Kernel Image Using LZ4
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Continues Battling Community Issues In 2019
WineD3D Optimistic In Their Yet To Be Proven Vulkan Backend, DXVK "Dead End"
Mozilla's Servo Beginning To Work On Linux Video Acceleration
Zstd-Compressing The Linux Kernel Has Been Brought Up Again
Bug Fixed: Bad Things Could Happen Unplugging Your External Backlit Keyboard On Linux