We now have a tentative release date for the big Debian 10 "Buster" release.
If no show-stoppers come up in the next few weeks, Debian 10.0 will be making its official debut on Saturday, 6 July. This comes following Debian developers working through around 150 release critical bugs as of a few months ago but everything is now getting ironed out and they are onto the home stretch ahead of this major update succeeding the Debian 9 "Stretch" series.
Debian 10 is using GNOME on Wayland by default, UEFI Secure Boot support has arrived at long last, a new theme, and a plethora of updated packages. The newer packages in Debian 10 alone is a huge deal and should allow Debian GNU/Linux to run much nicer on modern hardware as well as simply offering more recent versions of key applications and other software.
With Debian 10.0's release we'll also be running plenty of fresh Debian benchmarks against other Linux distributions.
Debian is currently looking for organizers of Buster release parties around the world so for those interested in hosting can find details on the Debian Wiki.
