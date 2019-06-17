The State Of RISC-V For Debian 10 "Buster"
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 17 June 2019 at 07:44 AM EDT. 6 Comments
DEBIAN --
Debian's RISC-V support has been coming together but how's the state of affairs for the imminent Debian 10.0 "Buster" release?

The RISC-V 64-bit port of Debian GNU/Linux has been building more than 80% of the massive Debian package-set. Or if accounting for architecture dependent packages, the RISC-V port is seeing around 90% of packages building.

The main blockers in the RISC-V ecosystem from getting the remaining Debian packages built and allowing for a nice experience revolve primarily around Rust and LLVM support. Once the LLVM compiler stack has good support for RISC-V, that should unblock many other packages like Rust-dependent librsvg and Firefox, among others.

But while the vast majority of Debian packages are building for RISC-V, the hardware support and user experience remain far from ideal. Setting up Debian for RISC-V is currently not a straight-forward process but running it on the likes of the HiFive Unleashed board are rather time consuming and lack an easy installer at this point. This is hopefully an area we'll see improved upon for Debian 11, assuming more RISC-V hardware comes to the market at lower price points.

More details on the RISC-V Buster state can be found via this blog post by developer Manuel Fernandez Montecelo.
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Debian News
A Quick Look At The Debian 10.0 Buster vs. Debian 9.9 Performance
Debian 10.0 "Buster" Lining Up To Release In Early July
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Continues Battling Community Issues In 2019
Lenovo Hooks Up With Debian For DebConf 19
Debian 10 "Buster" Currently Defaults To GNOME On Wayland, But That Still Could Change
Debian's New Project Leader Hits The Ground Running With Ideas
Popular News This Week
CERN Is Working To Move Further Away From Microsoft Due To License Costs Going Up By 10x
AMD Zen 2 CPUs Come With A Few New Instructions - At Least WBNOINVD, CLWB, RDPID
Zstd-Compressing The Linux Kernel Has Been Brought Up Again
100+ Benchmarks Between Clear Linux vs. Arch-Based Manjaro Linux - Summer 2019 Tests
Microsoft Begins Rolling Out Windows Subsystem For Linux 2
GIMP 2.10.12 Released With Some Useful Improvements