DebConf21 Kicks Off Online For Annual Debian Conference
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Events on 24 August 2021 at 02:13 PM EDT. Add A Comment
DebConf21 officially got underway this morning with being a second year of this annual Debian conference being held exclusively online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

DebConf21 has an action-packed week of talks around Debian Linux and related open-source projects. This time around the event is happening just days after the release of Debian 11.

DebConf21 has talks around GUI vs. CLI in the distribution, reproducible builds, Debian on Lenovo hardware, increasing Debian adoption, the state of KDE/Plasma for Debian, and many other topics over the next few days.

The schedule and video streams for all of the DebConf21 sessions can be found via debconf21.debconf.org.

Debian developers are hoping next year they will be able to return to the in-person event with tentative plans for DebConf22 in Kosovo.
