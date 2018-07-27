DebConf18 Kicks Off This Weekend As The First Official Debian Conference In Asia
Taking place this week was DebCamp while officially starting this weekend is DebConf18, the first DebConf (Debian Conference) to be held in Asia.

DebConf18 is running over the course of next week in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Sponsorship of the event is being led by HP Enterprise as the sole platinum sponsor while gold sponsors include Google, Infomaniak, Collabora, and Microsoft. Notably not a sponsor of DebConf18 is Valve while they had sponsored some past years of DebConf due in part to their SteamOS being derived from Debian GNU/Linux.

Among the sessions at DebConf18 are about their LXDE/LXQt desktop support, Debian Games, AppArmor, making Linux games work better on Debian (the talk is being led by Keith Packard), building Debian-based system images, automatic packaging, CI testing, and dozens of other topics. Video streams will be available from many of the DebConf sessions.

Those wishing to learn more about this annual Debian developers conference can do so via DebConf.org.
