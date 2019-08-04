Debian's DebConf 19 Slides & Video Presentations
4 August 2019
Debian's annual developer conference, DebConf, wrapped up last week in Curitiba, Brasil. The slide decks and video recordings for many of those presentations are now available.

DebConf 19 featured talks ranging from Spectre/Meltdown concerns to Debian containers and cloud, the state of RDMA support within Debian, music and games, and a variety of other topics.

There is a Git repository collecting the slides from DebConf 2019 but sadly many of the talks do not have their material uploaded yet.

Though for those wanting to watch the talks, there is a YouTube playlist with this year's DebConf videos.


More details on this year's DebConf can be found via debconf19.debconf.org.
