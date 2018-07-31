The State of Gaming On Debian In 2018
Written by Michael Larabel in Debian on 31 July 2018 at 06:41 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Happening now in Hsinchu, Taiwan is Debian's DebConf 18. Of the many interesting talks at this multi-day event is X11 veteran Keith Packard talking about gaming on Debian.

Keith Packard talked on Monday about Debian gaming, the state of the open-source graphics drivers, his recent work on improving the Linux stack for Steam VR / VR HMDs, work being done to help reduce micro-stuttering, the state of these components in Debian unstable, and other related topics.

The information in Keith's presentation isn't necessarily new if you stay up-to-date with all of your Phoronix reading with our daily coverage of the Linux open-source graphics landscape, but for those interested the DebConf 18 session recording is embedded below.

Keith Packard carried out his contract work for Valve while continuing to work for HP Enterprise. Formerly he spent a decade working for Intel on their open-source graphics driver team and prior to that at HP and SUSE. Keith has been involved in the X Window System development since the 80's.
