Dbus-Broker 30 Released For High Performance Linux Message Bus

In the absence of the BUS1 in-kernel IPC mechanism that appears stalled that was started after the failed KDBUS effort, Dbus-Broker has been taking off as the high performance, reliability-enhanced Linux message broker in user-space retaining compatibility with the reference D-Bus implementation.
Out today is Dbus-Broker 30 as the newest version of this high performance D-Bus implementation.
Dbus-Broker 30 reports more detailed information on failed service activations back through to the activating client. The exact error information and other details are passed back from the launcher to the broker and included with the D-Bus error message for the client.
Dbus-Broker 30 also now runs the broker unit within the session.slice if applicable, the broker unit is now ordered explicitly after the dbus.socket, and various other fixes and low-level improvements. Among the fixes are correcting the resource accounting of connecting peers, potential null de-references in its XML configuration parser, and a possible buffer overflow in the shell-quote parsing.
A low-level build-time change with Dbus-Broker is dependent sub-projects now being pulled in at build-time via Meson Wraps rather than as Git sub-modules.
Downloads and more details on Dbus-Broker 30 over on GitHub.
