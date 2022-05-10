Dbus-Broker 30 Released For High Performance Linux Message Bus
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 10 May 2022 at 07:43 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
In the absence of the BUS1 in-kernel IPC mechanism that appears stalled that was started after the failed KDBUS effort, Dbus-Broker has been taking off as the high performance, reliability-enhanced Linux message broker in user-space retaining compatibility with the reference D-Bus implementation.

Out today is Dbus-Broker 30 as the newest version of this high performance D-Bus implementation.

Dbus-Broker 30 reports more detailed information on failed service activations back through to the activating client. The exact error information and other details are passed back from the launcher to the broker and included with the D-Bus error message for the client.

Dbus-Broker 30 also now runs the broker unit within the session.slice if applicable, the broker unit is now ordered explicitly after the dbus.socket, and various other fixes and low-level improvements. Among the fixes are correcting the resource accounting of connecting peers, potential null de-references in its XML configuration parser, and a possible buffer overflow in the shell-quote parsing.

A low-level build-time change with Dbus-Broker is dependent sub-projects now being pulled in at build-time via Meson Wraps rather than as Git sub-modules.


Downloads and more details on Dbus-Broker 30 over on GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
PAPPL 1.2 Beta Printer Application Framework Released
Longtime Linux/Open-Source Supporter Joins A Blockchain Foundation
Box86 0.2.6 / Box64 0.1.8 Released With Working Steam & Steam Play On Non-x86 CPUs
OpenSSH 9.0 Released With Hardening Against Future Quantum Computers
FBDEV Drivers See More Fixes With Linux 5.18
Samba 4.16 Released For Improving Windows File/Print Server Interoperability
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Rust Code Updated For The Linux Kernel - Networking & Async Support Started
Steam On Linux Gaming Usage Grew In April
System76 Releases v1.1 Scheduler For Optimizing Linux Desktop/Laptop Responsiveness
Fedora Linux 36 Being Released Next Week
Mozilla Firefox 100 Now Available With Various Improvements
Intel Has A Solution For Hot Linux Laptops Draining The Battery While Trying To Sleep
Microsoft 3D Movie Maker Released As Open-Source
Apple M1 NVMe Support Slated For Linux 5.19