Dbus-Broker 26 Released For High Performance D-Bus
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 20 January 2021 at 06:16 AM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
With the BUS1 in-kernel IPC not panning out and not seeing any major code work in nearly two years, the user-space based, D-Bus compatible DBus-Broker remains the performant and current option for those looking at something faster and more reliable than D-Bus itself.

Dbus-Broker 26 was released today as the newest update to this D-Bus message broker used by the likes of Fedora and others as a drop-in replacement to libdbus. With Dbus-Broker 26 there is improved service activation tracking with the compatibility launcher. This improved activation tracking for Dbus-Broker should be able to better detect activation failures. Dbus-Broker 26 also has a workaround to address a race condition where Dbus clients might not be dispatched and separately has a solution to allow running Dbus-Broker on Linux systems without kernel SHMEM support.

This petite update to Dbus-Broker is available via GitHub.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 5.11-rc4 Released With NVIDIA RTX 30 Mode-Setting, Haswell GT1 Graphics Restored
Linux 5.10.8 Kernel Released - Finally Fixes That Btrfs Performance Regression
Linus Torvalds Decides To Land NVIDIA RTX 30 "Ampere" Support In Linux 5.11
Clang LTO Support Looks Like It Could Land For Linux 5.12
Linux 5.11-rc3 Released Following A Post-Holiday Ramp-Up
Changing One "If" To "While" Caused An Unexpected Shift In A Kernel Benchmark This Week
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Decides To Land NVIDIA RTX 30 "Ampere" Support In Linux 5.11
Wine 6.0 Released With A Plethora Of Improvements For Windows Software On Linux
FreeBSD Continues Work On Ridding Its Base Of GPL-Licensed Software
Better Microsoft Surface Support Is On The Way With Linux 5.12
CloudLinux Announces AlmaLinux As Their 1:1 RHEL Fork, Alternative To CentOS
CentOS Hyperscaler Effort Approved With Backing From Facebook, Twitter
Corellium Posts Very Early Linux Port To Apple M1 Macs
Open-Source "Nouveau" Driver Now Supports NVIDIA Ampere - But Without 3D Acceleration