Dbus-Broker 26 Released For High Performance D-Bus

With the BUS1 in-kernel IPC not panning out and not seeing any major code work in nearly two years, the user-space based, D-Bus compatible DBus-Broker remains the performant and current option for those looking at something faster and more reliable than D-Bus itself.
Dbus-Broker 26 was released today as the newest update to this D-Bus message broker used by the likes of Fedora and others as a drop-in replacement to libdbus. With Dbus-Broker 26 there is improved service activation tracking with the compatibility launcher. This improved activation tracking for Dbus-Broker should be able to better detect activation failures. Dbus-Broker 26 also has a workaround to address a race condition where Dbus clients might not be dispatched and separately has a solution to allow running Dbus-Broker on Linux systems without kernel SHMEM support.
This petite update to Dbus-Broker is available via GitHub.
