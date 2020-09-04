Dbus-Broker 24 Brings Improved Log Messages
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 4 September 2020 at 09:31 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Dbus-Broker as the high performance, D-Bus compatible implementation with BUS1 not panning out yet for high-performance, in-kernel IPC has seen a new release.

Dbus-Broker 24 is the newest version of this D-Bus compatible message broker with a focus on speed and reliability. Version 24 isn't too exciting but brings improved log messages around invalid configuration files and early start-up errors. Dbus-Broker 24 also makes audit events properly typed and prevents non-auditable events from being forwarded to the Linux audit system.

This new Dbus-Broker release by Red Hat's BUS1/systemd team can be downloaded from GitHub.
