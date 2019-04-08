Dbus-Broker 20 Released With Improved Logging

For those intrigued by Dbus-Broker as a high-performance, user-space D-Bus compatible implementation, Dbus-Broker 20 has been released.
Dbus-Broker continues serving as a user-space message bus compatible with D-Bus and being worked on by many of the BUS1/systemd developers. BUS1 isn't ready yet as a kernel IPC implementation, but Dbus-Broker continues working quite well and is packaged for many different Linux distributions at least as an option.
With the upcoming Fedora 30 release, Dbus-Broker will finally be serving as the default D-Bus implementation. Dbus-Broker was yanked last year from being a new feature of Fedora 29 but is now ready to serve with Fedora 30 premiering in a few weeks.
Besides being faster than D-Bus itself, this implementation offers better reliability and accounting with greater scalability.
Today marks the release of Dbus-Broker 20 and with this new release it has much-improved logging. The Dbus-Broker logging has been improved, messages are now forwarded directly to the journal, many log messages were overhauled, and other related log improvements. In this release the c-sundry module has been replaced by c-stdaux. More details via dbus-broker on GitHub.
Add A Comment