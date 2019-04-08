Dbus-Broker 20 Released With Improved Logging
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 10 April 2019 at 10:21 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
For those intrigued by Dbus-Broker as a high-performance, user-space D-Bus compatible implementation, Dbus-Broker 20 has been released.

Dbus-Broker continues serving as a user-space message bus compatible with D-Bus and being worked on by many of the BUS1/systemd developers. BUS1 isn't ready yet as a kernel IPC implementation, but Dbus-Broker continues working quite well and is packaged for many different Linux distributions at least as an option.

With the upcoming Fedora 30 release, Dbus-Broker will finally be serving as the default D-Bus implementation. Dbus-Broker was yanked last year from being a new feature of Fedora 29 but is now ready to serve with Fedora 30 premiering in a few weeks.

Besides being faster than D-Bus itself, this implementation offers better reliability and accounting with greater scalability.

Today marks the release of Dbus-Broker 20 and with this new release it has much-improved logging. The Dbus-Broker logging has been improved, messages are now forwarded directly to the journal, many log messages were overhauled, and other related log improvements. In this release the c-sundry module has been replaced by c-stdaux. More details via dbus-broker on GitHub.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
OpenVPN 3 Linux Beta 5 Builds Against OpenSSL By Default, Configuration Improvements
ConnMan 1.37 Released As First Update In Almost One Year For Linux Network Connections
GIMP 2.10.10 Released With Minor Features Added & Other Improvements
New WireGuard Snapshot Offers FreeBSD Fixes, Other Tweaks
PostgreSQL Adds GSSAPI Encryption Support
POCL 1.3 RC2 Released For OpenCL On CPUs
Popular News This Week
Wayland's Current Release Manager Is Stepping Down, Following Samsung's Open-Source Drama
A Half-Year Since Valve Released Steam Play For Linux, Its Marketshare Is Still Sub-1%
Improved Spectre/Meltdown Switches Might Finally Come To The Linux Kernel
Fedora Workstation 30 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Exciting, Feature-Packed Update
Systemd 242 Gearing Up For Release With XBOOTLDR Support, Other New Features
Unity Is Growing Their LLVM Compiler Team As They Try To Make C# Faster Than C++