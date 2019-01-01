Dbus Broker 17 Released - No Longer Depends On Glib, Better Isolation With Systemd

Red Hat's systemd team who also work on BUS1 and D-Bus Broker announced a new version of Dbus-Broker to kick off 2019.
As we enter 2019, there still isn't any sign that BUS1 will be merged this year as the successor to the original KDBUS plans for in-kernel inter-process communication. The BUS1 kernel module code only gets touched every few months and there's been no review process recently that would suggest it may be trying to go mainline soon.
In the absence of BUS1 or a superior in-kernel IPC mechanism, Dbus-Broker continues to be worked on for a more high-performance D-Bus implementation that retains backwards compatibility. This D-Bus message broker complies with the D-Bus specification while working on better performance and reliability.
Today's D-Bus Broker 17 release has changes that make it no longer depend upon the Glib library, compatibility launcher improvements, the systemd units when paired with recent versions of systemd will lead to more isolation to help fend off potential security issues, more verbose reporting on forced client disconnects, and other changes.
More details on dbus-broker-17 via GitHub.
