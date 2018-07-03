Version 14 Of The D-Bus Message Broker Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 3 July 2018 at 07:43 PM EDT. Add A Comment
With the BUS1 in-kernel IPC mechanism continuing to be off in the distance as a potential successor to the current form of D-Bus, the BUS1 developers continue working on Dbus-Broker as the "Linux D-Bus Message Broker" that retains compatibility with the D-Bus specification while offering higher performance and greater scalability.

Today's Dbus-Broker 14 release now implements org.freedesktop.DBus.Peer and org.freedesktop.DBus.Properties interfaces, updated man pages, much greater broadcast performance potential with matches being indexed by all major fields, respect for the user NAME configuration, additional XML policy attributes are now supported, configuration files are monitored by the launcher for modifications, and various other improvements.

More details on Dbus-Broker 14 are available from the project's GitHub.
