It's been four years since the release of Dbus 1.12 (and even 20 months since the last point release [v1.12.20] up until this week when v1.12.22 was tagged) while today Dbus 1.14.0 is being introduced for this user-space IPC solution for Linux systems.

While BUS1's Dbus-Broker continues gaining adoption as a high performance D-Bus message broker implementation compatible with the D-Bus message bus specification, the D-Bus library/daemon itself is issuing version 1.14 today.

D-Bus 1.14 changes include such as:

- dbus-send has added a "--sender" option that requests a name and will hold it until the signal has been sent.

- dbus-daemon now emits an "ActivatableServicesChanged" signal when the list of activatable services may have changed.

- dbus-daemon now filters messages that it relays in removing header fields that it does not understand.

- Support for disabling traditional/non-systemd service activation at build-time.

- GetConnectionCredentials() will now include Unix group IDs when running on Linux 5.13+ and a new enough Glibc.

D-Bus 1.14 brings some build changes including:

- Requiring at least basic support for C99 variadic macros, which means GCC 3 or newer and all versions of Clang. In practice unless you are building DBus on some horribly old toolchain, you should be fine. Similarly, DBus now requires a C99-compatible va_copy() macro for non-Windows platforms.

- On the Microsoft Windows front, only Windows Vista and later are now supported.

- CMake 3.4 is now required for the build system support.

Downloads and more information on today's D-Bus 1.14 software release can be found over on the FreeDesktop.org project site.
