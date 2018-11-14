Back in August marked the release of DaVinci Resolve 15 with Linux support for this professional-grade video editing solution that also supports visual effects and audio post-production capabilities. That has now been succeeded by DaVinci Resolve 15.2.
General work on DaVinci Resolve 15.2 includes better responsiveness out of its edit timeline, improved visual animations, a visual keyboard customization utility, user-interface improvements, support for FairlightFX and ResolveFX features, support for decoding Panasonic 8K SHV clips, an improved scripting API, and a range of other user-interface refinements, usability improvements, and other new features.
The Linux build of DaVinci Resolve 15.2 also has support for H.265/H.264 video acceleration with NVIDIA GPUs, support for easyDCP, and some fixes.
More details on DaVinci Resolve 15.2 can be found via this forum post detailing today's release.
There is a basic free download of DaVinci Resolve 15 but the full-featured DaVinci Resolve 15 Studio sells for $299 USD. More details on this high-end video editing software with native Linux support can be found at Black Magic Design.
