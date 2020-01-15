Dav1d AV1 Decoder Begins Adding AVX-512 Optimizations For Intel Ice Lake

Ahead of the forthcoming dav1d 0.6 release, this open-source AV1 video decoder has begun implementing AVX-512 optimizations targeting Intel Ice Lake processors.
The work has begun on AVX-512 optimizations focused on Ice Lake for this already quite speedy AV1 video decoder.
Ice Lake introduced six additional instructions to the AVX-512 capabilities and other AVX improvements in general we've seen to the performance. This is on top of Ice Lake's better IPC and other improvements for this 10nm+ processor albeit at lower clock speeds currently compared to 14nm parts.
I did fire up some dav1d Git benchmarks to see if the AVX-512 work so far has made much of an impact. At least with the Core i7 1065G7 as my lone Ice Lake system at the moment, it didn't make any measurable increase.
Of course, I'll keep monitoring the AVX-512 progress in dav1d and other open-source applications.
1 Comment