Dav1d 1.0 AV1 Decoder Released With Improved Threading, AVX-512 Support

The much anticipated dav1d 1.0 open-source AV1 video decoder has been released! Dav1d 1.0 is a big update to this leading CPU-based AV1 decoder that now offers AVX-512 support for newer Intel CPUs, threading enhancements, and more.
On the AV1 encoding side there was the recent big Intel SVT-AV1 update while for furthering along AV1 decode for systems lacking GPU-based AV1 decoding there is now dav1d 1.0. Dav1d 1.0 adds AVX-512 acceleration in addition to SSE2 to AVX2 code paths previously added. This AVX-512 support is great for supported CPUs and should help further the performance even more on the latest Intel platforms - stay tuned for benchmarks soon!
I'll have up dav1d 1.0 benchmarks soon for AVX-512 and more.
Dav1d 1.0 also changes the way this decoder handles its threading and now has automatic thread management. Dav1d 1.0 is rounded out by a new grain API and has many bug fixes and other improvements.
Downloads and more details on the dav1d 1.0 video decoder release via VideoLAN's GitLab.
