This week marked the release of the dav1d 0.7 AV1 video decoder with more performance optimizations thanks to more hand-tuned Assembly and other tweaking of this leading CPU-based AV1 video decoder. Here are benchmarks compared to the prior dav1d 0.5 and 0.6 releases.
The past few days I have been benchmarking dav1d 0.5, 0.6, and 0.7 releases on various Intel and AMD Linux systems. Here are those benchmarks for those curious about this AV1 decoder.
Dav1d 0.7 is looking pretty damn good across the various CPUs being tossed at it... All of the system details and information in full can be found via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file.
