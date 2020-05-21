The VideoLAN team responsible for the dav1d AV1 video decoder have just released dav1d 0.7 as the newest feature release and it comes with more performance optimizations.
Dav1d 0.7 is bringing around 10% faster decode performance on x86_64 systems while seeing memory usage reduced as much as 25%. Additionally, dav1d 0.7 completes its Assembly code for 8-bit bit-depth content as well as introducing more AVX-512 Assembly.
The dav1d 0.7 release also has more complement Assembly code on the ARM side and other optimizations to increase its performance, especially in comparison to Google's newer GAV1 code.
More details on all of the improvements to find with the dav1d 0.7 decoder via this blog post by VideoLAN's Jean-Baptiste Kempf. We'll have our own dav1d 0.7 benchmarks out soon.
Add A Comment