Dav1d 0.7 Released With More Performance Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 21 May 2020 at 01:28 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
The VideoLAN team responsible for the dav1d AV1 video decoder have just released dav1d 0.7 as the newest feature release and it comes with more performance optimizations.

Dav1d 0.7 is bringing around 10% faster decode performance on x86_64 systems while seeing memory usage reduced as much as 25%. Additionally, dav1d 0.7 completes its Assembly code for 8-bit bit-depth content as well as introducing more AVX-512 Assembly.

The dav1d 0.7 release also has more complement Assembly code on the ARM side and other optimizations to increase its performance, especially in comparison to Google's newer GAV1 code.

More details on all of the improvements to find with the dav1d 0.7 decoder via this blog post by VideoLAN's Jean-Baptiste Kempf. We'll have our own dav1d 0.7 benchmarks out soon.
Add A Comment
Related News
AOMedia AV1 2.0 Codec Library Released With Many Improvements
Rav1e Sees New Pre-Release With More Speed-Ups, Monochrome Support
PipeWire Gets A Session Manager With WirePlumber
Ardour 6.0-RC1 Digital Audio Workstation Released With Experimental Web Interface
Linux 5.7 Media Updates Add H.264 / H.265 / VP9 Decode To The Meson Driver
Ardour 6.0 Digital Audio Workstation Sees First Pre-Release
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft President Brad Smith Acknowledges They Were Previously Wrong On Open-Source
Microsoft Announces Direct3D 12 For Linux / WSL2
AMD Rethinks Decision And Will Open-Source Most Of Radeon Rays 4.0
Upstream Linux Developers Against "-O3" Optimizing The Kernel
Radeon Rays 4.0 Released - Adds Vulkan While Dropping OpenCL, No Longer Open-Source
LibreOffice 7.0 Alpha 1 Released With Its Skia + Vulkan Rendering
100+ Linux Benchmarks Between The AMD Ryzen 7 4700U vs. Intel Core i7 1065G7
Enlightenment 0.24 Released