Dav1d 0.6 is now available as a big update to this open-source AV1 video decoder developed by the VideoLAN crew.Dav1d already is quite fast on most CPUs but now is even faster on x86_64 hardware thanks to enabling AVX-512 optimizations and also extending their AVX2 and SSSE3 optimizations.On the Arm front, Dav1d 0.6 has improved 10/12-bit decoding for ARMv8 hardware to the extent the performance can be up to 2.5x faster than the previous release.More details on dav1d 0.6 at VideoLAN.org . I'll have up some fresh Dav1d 0.6 benchmarks shortly ( the test profile is already updated).