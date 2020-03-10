Given this week's release of dav1d 0.6 , here are some fresh benchmarks of this open-source AV1 video decoder on a few different Intel and AMD systems so far.Dav1d 0.6 has various AVX2 and AVX-512 optimizations that excite us plus 10/12-bit video decoding improvements for ARMv8 hardware. With waiting for some more exciting ARM server platforms still to arrive, this round of testing is just looking at the Intel/AMD x86_64 CPU performance.Several different higher-end Intel and AMD systems were benchmarked for the initial dav1d 0.6.0 benchmarking. Further system tests will be coming up in the days ahead. Note that there are software/hardware differences between systems so these benchmarks aren't about comparing the CPU performance directly but more about just looking at the dav1d 0.6 performance on several different systems.

Even with 1080p content using the "Chimera" sample, both Intel and AMD were seeing some modest improvements on this new release.

At 4K, dav1d 0.6.0 was still providing a measurable advantage over v0.5.0.