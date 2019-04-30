DAV1D 0.3 AV1 Decoder Released With Many Performance Improvements
Version 0.3 of the "dav1d" AV1 video decoder was released on Tuesday and it delivers faster performance.

Dav1d 0.3.0 is delivering around 26% faster performance in the x86_64 space when making use of SSE4.1 and similarly large gains with SSSE3. However, for the newer AVX2 code-path this release is just around 4% faster but still significant considering their earlier Advanced Vector Extensions work.

On AArch64 (64-bit ARM), they are seeing about 12% faster video decoding with this release.

More details on dav1d 0.3 can be found via today's announcement that includes many performance figures as well as highlighting the latest software adopting this open-source AV1 decoder.
