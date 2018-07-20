Google/Microsoft/Twitter/Facebook Announce The Open-Source Data Transfer Project

Google in cooperation with Microsoft, Twitter, and Facebook have announced the open-source Data Transfer Project to promote universal data portability.
The multi-vendor Data Transfer Project initiative is to enable consumers to transfer data directly from one server to another, without the need for downloading/uploading of the content.
The Data Transfer Project targets a small set of standardized data format interfaces for being able to convert from any service's proprietary APIs while making the data transfer possible with standards like OAuth.
Those wishing to learn more about the newly-announced Data Transfer Project can read Google's announcement or head straight to DataTransferProject.dev.
