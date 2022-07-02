Darktable 4.0 Released With Rewritten UI, Much Improved OpenCL Performance

Darktable 4.0 has debuted today as a major update to this open-source, cross-platform RAW photography software suite.Darktable 4.0 is made up of nearly 1,600 new commits and bring s a number of significant changes. Darktable 4.0 features a rewritten user-interface that has been "completely revamped" to improve the appearance and provide more consistency.Also exciting with Darktable 4.0 are performance and OpenCL support improvements. The performance and OpenCL settings and pixel pipe optimizations have all been reviewed and improved upon where possible. There are "many new optimizations" and other enhancements to this area of the code.Darktable 4.0 also has improvements around color and exposure mapping, Darktable Uniform Color Space 2022 (UCS 22), and other changes. Plus there are many bug fixes and new camera support in Darktable 4.0.

Downloads and more details on all of the Darktable 4.0 changes via GitHub